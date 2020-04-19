Terra (LUNA) Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003102 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit. Terra has a market cap of $64.47 million and $2.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.02765917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00226467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

