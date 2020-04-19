Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.43 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, MBAex, ZB.COM and B2BX. Tether has a market cap of $6.43 billion and $46.27 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kraken, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, B2BX, Coinut, Liqui, UEX, BtcTurk, IDCM, Kucoin, Kryptono, DigiFinex, MBAex, BTC-Alpha, QBTC, TDAX, CoinEx, TOPBTC, EXX, FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinBene, DragonEX, Trade By Trade, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, ABCC, Binance, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Cobinhood, BigONE, OOOBTC, Exmo, ChaoEX, Iquant, IDAX, LBank, C2CX, BitMart, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bittrex, BitForex, Sistemkoin and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

