Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, G.Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.68) by $2.93. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 950.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

