Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 2,141,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 678,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

