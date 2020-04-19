Thar Token (THAR) Price Tops $0.0302 on Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $23,693.91 and approximately $109.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000293 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

