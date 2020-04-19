The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 5,260,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Western Union by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.