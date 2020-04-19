THEKEY Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bit-Z. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $1,551.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,176,820,855 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LATOKEN, LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

