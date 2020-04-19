Theta Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65,441.00 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $6.34 million and $65,441.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005777 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

