ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $121.18 million and approximately $16,693.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $1,397.91 or 0.19398234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02756797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

