TigerCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.63 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $381,514.19 and approximately $3.63 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02375084 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00289168 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens.

The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

