Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 15,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

