Time New Bank (TNB) Price Reaches $0.0010

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $3.35 million and $343,613.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Huobi and Binance. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.02765917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00226467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,286,586,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bibox, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, BigONE and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

