Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Update

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 15,219,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,018,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 27.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Also, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $14,320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $3,046,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 147,630 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

TVTY stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

