TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Liquid. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $633,817.33 and approximately $2.74 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.45 or 0.99701996 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061928 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,080,147 coins and its circulating supply is 16,874,920 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

