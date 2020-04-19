TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $65,762.88 and $244.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

