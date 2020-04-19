Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 6,438,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

