TOP (TOP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.90 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $125,598.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02779422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00225502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,131,815 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

