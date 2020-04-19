TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.37. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $7.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on TopBuild from $122.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Shares of BLD traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.97. 343,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,365. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

