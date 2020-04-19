Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.24

Press coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended neutral on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Toyota Motor’s score:

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

TM stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.