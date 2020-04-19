Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $8,708.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00423465 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013912 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 205.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00031054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.