TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.22 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

