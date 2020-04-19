Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $92.72. 1,295,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 993.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 60,904 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 69,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

