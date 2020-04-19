Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 14,442,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.