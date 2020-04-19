Trollcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $128,469.28 and $6.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033574 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047010 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,207.72 or 0.99644710 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00062359 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

