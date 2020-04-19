TRON Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including OEX, IDAX, RightBTC and Bibox. TRON has a total market capitalization of $870.35 million and $1.27 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.02756432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Liquid, Cryptomate, YoBit, Tokenomy, Hotbit, Zebpay, Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, Bittrex, Koinex, ChaoEX, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Coinrail, RightBTC, DigiFinex, Kryptono, OKEx, CoinFalcon, IDCM, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, DragonEX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Rfinex, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Coinnest, Upbit, Kucoin, Exrates, BitForex, Bitbns, Ovis, Indodax, Cobinhood, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, Bitfinex, WazirX, Allcoin, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, OEX, Liqui, Neraex, Braziliex, Binance, Livecoin, IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, LBank, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.