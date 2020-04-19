TrueFlip (TFL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.74 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00006060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $65,525.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 37.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.34 or 0.02798414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227970 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

