Truegame (TGAME) Hits Market Capitalization of $205,242.57

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. Truegame has a total market cap of $205,242.57 and approximately $23,674.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

