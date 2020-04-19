Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE TFC traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,088,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

