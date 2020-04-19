TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.26. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.