Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Twitter’s ranking:

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

NYSE TWTR opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,684 shares of company stock worth $9,313,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

