Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,417 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

