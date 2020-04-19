U Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $194,303.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $194,303.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Bibox and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, DDEX, HADAX, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

