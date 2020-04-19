Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.33

Media coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,503,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $6,283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $68,526,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

