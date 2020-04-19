Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,921.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $2,921.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.