UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.15.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

UDR stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 2,735,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,415. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

