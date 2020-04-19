Ultimate Secure Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $178.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $178,723.17 and approximately $178.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

