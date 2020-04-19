Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 748,646 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,752,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

