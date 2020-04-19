Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002755 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

