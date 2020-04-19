Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,534.50 ($59.65).

ULVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) target price (down from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ULVR stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,115 ($54.13). The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,121.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,441.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

In other Unilever news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock worth $5,730,275 over the last three months.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

