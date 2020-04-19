Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.05 ($27.97).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of Uniper stock traded up €1.10 ($1.28) on Friday, hitting €24.10 ($28.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

