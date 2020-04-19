United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of United Fire Group worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,024,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.48 million, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.22%.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.