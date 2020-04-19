United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,626,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,012 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.