UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 664.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $290.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

