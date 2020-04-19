UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Short Interest Update

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 8,402,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 664.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 80,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $290.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.78. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.