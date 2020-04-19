Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 201,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Unitil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Unitil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

