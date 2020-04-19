Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $293.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

