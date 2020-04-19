Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Update

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 526,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Universal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Universal by 8.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.70. Universal has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $63.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.