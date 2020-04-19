Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Universal Display worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.45.

Universal Display stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.48.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

