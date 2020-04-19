Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Universal Electronics worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $39.77 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $545.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $174.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

