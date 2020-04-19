Unobtanium Price Tops $55.65 on Major Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $55.65 or 0.00770587 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $365.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,222.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.03286429 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,011 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

